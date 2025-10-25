Biker Mehki Taylor, or “TEE” is the country’s latest 2am homicide victim…

Mehki Taylor, or “TEE”, 28

NASSAU| Another 28 year old man is dead following a fatal shooting on University Drive on Saturday morning.

BP has identified the victim as Mehki Taylor, or “TEE”.

Police said a group of men were gathered in an area when occupants of a Japanese-type vehicle pulled up on them, sprayed many bullets in their direction hitting one of the men while others fled.

The victim was transported to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. He becomes the 69th homicide victim for the year.

