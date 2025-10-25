PM Davis launches Golden Isles campaign with breakfast on Ground Day throughout the constituency

PLPs in Golden Isles on the ground in a breakfast gathering Saturday 25th morning. Party Leader PM Philip Davis KC, candidate Senator Darron Pickstock and Deputy Leader DPM Chester Cooper rallying the troops.

PM DAVIS: Huge thanks to all the amazing volunteers who hit the ground today for Darron Pickstock, our candidate for Golden Isles!

Darron is all about results – a hard worker who’s passionate about serving others and getting things done. If you know him, you know no one will outwork him. He’s stood with small business owners, farmers, and young people looking for opportunity because he believes progress must reach everyone.

People in Golden Isles want safer communities, steady jobs, better roads, and more opportunities. They want progress to continue – not be stalled or reversed. With Darron on our team, Golden Isles can keep building on progress and moving our country forward!