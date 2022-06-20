Bishop Neil C. Ellis launched the Award of Excellence for young Bimini Students!

Four Bimini Students get ready for a speech competition which will lead to a six-year scholarship.

BIMINI| Bishop Neil C. Ellis returned home to Porgy Bay, Bimini on Monday to give back to his community which sheltered and nurtured him all those many years ago.

There he launched The Neil C. Ellis Award of Excellence in Alice Town in a programme started by his church titled the “Circle of Excellence” which is chaired by Levan Miller.

Four young Bahamians were selected from the small island to compete in a speech competition for the chance to win a full six-year scholarship at Gateway Christian Academy. There will be cash prizes for those in the competition.

Minister for Education Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin and Minister for Social Services Hon. Obie Wilchcombe (MP for the island) were on hand to present the four candidates.

Alejah Culmer, Braylen Russell, Edajah Hanna, Deshawn Cooper were the students selected for the competition.

Bishop Ellis also awarded Miranda Saunders of Louise McDonald High with a full scholarship to Florida A&M University – FAMU.