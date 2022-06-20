Bahamian gets a top job at the University of Central Florida…

By Laura J. Cole

Learn more about the one thing President Alexander and First Lady Melinda Cartwright know to be true, the impact of poverty on dreaming, and how the arts have influenced their lives.

Since taking office in March, President Alexander N. Cartwright has made it his mission to make UCF known for academic, operational and inclusive excellence. But who are the new president and first lady leading UCF? The following video series offers insight into their happiest days, what interests them outside of education and what job President Cartwright would NEVER want to do (again), even for a million dollars.