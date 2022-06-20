Police officers charged with murder

NASSAU| Three police officers who allegedly shot and killed an unarmed man have had their charges upgraded to murder.

Corporals Archibald Miller Jr, Thomas Thurston and Constable Lee Dormeus are now accused of the murder of Danrico Carey, who was shot dead during a confrontation that was captured on their body cameras on November 13, 2021.

Constable Kevin Greenslade Jr. will be tried for causing dangerous harm to Carey instead of manslaughter.

Carey was shot multiple times after the officers claimed that he pointed a gun at them. However, body camera footage reportedly doesn’t support their version of events.

The three alleged killer cops and Greenslade are free on bail.

They will be arraigned in the Supreme Court on July 1.

