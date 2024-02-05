BMC appoints Robert C. Cox as Managing Director

NASSAU|The Bahamas Mortgage Corporation (BMC) announced the appointment of financial services veteran Mr. Robert C. Cox as its Managing Director effective January 22, 2024.

BMC’s Executive Chairperson Ms. Barbara Cartwright commenting on Mr. Cox’s appointment said, “The Board of Directors is happy to have Robert join the team. He built an extensive career in the financial services industry, primarily retail and commercial banking, working throughout The Bahamas and the Caribbean region. His experience is a welcome addition to BMC as we further streamline our financial and operational performance to better assist Bahamians with home ownership.”

Mr. Cox has over thirty-five years of experience in financial services with primary focus in the banking industry. During this time, he amassed a myriad of transferable skills in the disciplines of Credit Risk, Client Credit Management, Collections, Business Development and Management Information Systems.

He weathered the effects of the dynamic financial landscape during the last twenty years including a global recession, major hurricane landfalls within The Bahamas, commercial banking rationalization leaving many unbanked, and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic. He holds an Associate Degree in Computer Programming, a Bachelor’s in Management Information Systems and a Master’s in International Business.

Cox said, “I hope to significantly impact the future of BMC by effectively and efficiently carrying out mandates and initiatives to notably reduce expenses, improve the processing time and quality of credit underwriting, increase new loan disbursements, improve customer service and more importantly, reduce the number of non-performing loans.”