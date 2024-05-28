Breaking News: Minnis Threatens to Release Alleged “Murder-for-Hire” Recording Involving Pintard

Former PM Hubert Minnis and Opposition Leader Michael Pintard

Nassau, Bahamas – In an explosive development within the Free National Movement (FNM), former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has threatened to release a recording that allegedly implicates current FNM leader Michael Pintard in a murder-for-hire plot. This controversial recording, reportedly received by Dr. Minnis over the weekend, has sent shockwaves through the political landscape and explains the sudden confidence Minnis has been displaying in recent public appearances.

According to close sources, the recording is damning and could have severe implications for Mr. Pintard, who previously resigned as Chairman of the FNM under mysterious circumstances that are now becoming clearer. The specifics of the recording remain undisclosed, but the allegations alone have stirred significant concern and unrest within Team Pintard.

Now sources have told BP they have heard the audio which was scrubbed off social media after being posted years ago. The shocking audio presents Michael Pintard in the Hilton Hotel with former US FBI agents setting up a three locals; coaching them in what is now the famous MURDER FOR HIRE PLOT. The men were paid some $50,000 for their participation in the meeting.

The timing of this threat aligns with increasing tensions and divisions within the FNM as it approaches crucial party elections. Insiders suggest that Dr. Minnis’s move to publicize the recording is not only about exposing alleged wrongful actions but also about reasserting his influence and control within the party.

Team Pintard has reportedly been scrambling to respond to these allegations, with advisors holding emergency meetings to strategize their next steps. The atmosphere is tense, as members of the FNM and the public alike await further developments.

This situation puts the FNM’s internal stability and public credibility at risk, highlighting deep-seated issues that could affect its performance in upcoming national elections. Political analysts are closely monitoring this unfolding drama, noting that the repercussions could be far-reaching, potentially altering the political dynamics within the Bahamas.

It aint long nah! We report the and FNM WILL DECIDE!