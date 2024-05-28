Breaking News: Minnis Reveals Screenshots of Alleged Payments in Corruption Case Involvement

$1.9 million paid to a woman connected to SANDS!

Barbara ‘BAG FULL A MONEY’ Hanna and Minister Duane Sands!

Nassau, Bahamas – In what is shaping up to be a seismic shake-up within the Free National Movement (FNM), former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has come forward with screenshots that allegedly show payments made by FNM Chairman Duane Sands. These payments were reportedly directed to Barbara Hanna to secure her testimony against Frank Smith in a highly publicized corruption trial, from which Smith was eventually acquitted.

Dr. Minnis, taking a firm stand against what he describes as deep-rooted corruption within the ranks of his own party, specifically pointed to Sands , accusing him of orchestrating and facilitating these transactions. The screenshots, which have not yet been made public, are said to detail transactions that could provide substantial evidence of wrongdoing.

The revelations have ignited a firestorm within the political landscape of the Bahamas, as they implicate high-level leaders in potentially illegal activities aimed at influencing judicial processes. This comes at a time when the FNM is already grappling with internal divisions and public scrutiny over its leadership and direction.

Sources close to Dr. Minnis indicate that he is prepared to take further action to expose the alleged corruption, suggesting that more evidence may be forthcoming. The implications for Sands, Pintard, and the FNM are significant, as these allegations could not only undermine their positions but also affect the public’s trust in the party.

Team Pintard has yet to respond to these latest accusations as Minnis also have audio of Pintard which resulted in his resignation as chairman, but insiders report a growing sense of urgency and concern among his supporters. The political stakes are high, and the outcome of this developing scandal could have lasting impacts on the governance and political integrity of the Bahamas.