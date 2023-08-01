BTC outsourcing Bahamian jobs to Pakistan- What happened to the hundreds of Bahamians laid off from the phone company?

by thegallery242.com

NASSAU| Staff of the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) fear layoffs are looming as the telecom giant moves to outsource jobs in the Call Centre to workers in Pakistan where labor is cheaper.

Workers claim instructions have been handed down from senior executives for them to train the foreign workers to take their jobs.

Many employees are scared they could soon be out of jobs and want the government – which owns a 49 percent stake in BTC – to intervene on their behalf.

According to staff, BTC has taken yet another opportunity to outsource Bahamian jobs to foreigners, meaning more Bahamians will be out of work and would likely face challenges finding new jobs.

This is not the first time BTC has explored the idea of moving its call center overseas in search of cheaper labor.

In 2019, BTC sought to move its call center to another country claiming it had “a good reason”.

However, critics pointed out at the time that it would be unfair for BTC customers in The Bahamas to have to call other parts of the world to have issues resolved.

In June, BTC unveiled its new logo as part of its new “corporate identity”.