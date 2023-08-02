Cohorts Graduate from LJM Maritime Academy

Graduates of the class of 2023.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — LJM Maritime Academy held Graduation Ceremonies for Cohorts 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 and Ratings Cohort 2022 and Pre-Sea Passing Out Cohorts 2021 at the Academy on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

The Academy recognizes that Maritime education for the officer level is too costly for Bahamians to study abroad. Therefore, the goal of the organizaton is to make maritime education and training locally available and affordable to the ordinary Bahamian at standards of maritime excellence that meet or exceed international benchmarks.

Graduates of the Academy are employed locally and internationally on shore and commercial vessels, some having achieved the rank of second officers. Dr. Brendamae Cleare, pictured centre among the graduates, is the President of the Academy. (BIS Photo/Anthon Thompson)