CANTO CONFERENCE GETS UNDERWAY IN MIAMI AND PM DAVIS IS KEYNOTE SPEAKER!

PM Philip Brave Davis Q.C. deluvering the keynote address at the International Conference.

By SHYANNE WILLIAMS

MIAMI, Florida, July 18, 2022 – As local economies continue to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, a call has been made to develop a roadmap to connect the unconnected in the Caribbean.

Delivering the feature address at the opening ceremony of CANTO’s 37th Annual Conference & Trade Exhibition in Miami, The Honourable Mark Anthony Phillips, Prime Minister, and First Vice President of Guyana, urged industry stakeholders to prioritise delivering connections to those most in need.

“Our goal must therefore be nothing less than universal broadband service. No country, no region, no town, no village, no community, and no person should be left unconnected, for we cannot begin to speak of digital evolution without addressing the manifest injustice and inequality of the underlying digital divides,” he said.

After a two-year hiatus in the staging of a live event, regional heads of state and heads of government, along with regulators, and telecom operators, are meeting at the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel to discuss global trends, best-practices, and forge new alliances.