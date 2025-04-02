Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis says goodbye to Pintard FNM…

Pintard will now run to Central Grand Bahama seat after polling of his projected defeat in Marco City as FNM supporters leave the party in droves!

Iram Lewis, Kwasi Thompson and Michael Pintard.

NASSAU| During the House of Assembly session, Iram Lewis, the Central Member of Parliament for Grand Bahama, stunned the nation with his speech to leave the FNM.

“I stand before you today madam speaker and Bahamas not with anger, but with a profound sense of responsibility and of course to the Bahamian people.

“It is with this responsibility in mind that I announce my decision painfully yet, courageously to withdraw from the Free National Movement Caucasus.

“This decision madam speaker is nothing made lightly. It is a decision born of deep reflection, and a sincere desire to serve my country without the constraint of hard partisan politics”.

Lewis shares that he will not cross the floor and join the Progressive Liberal Party, as he describes it would be disingenuous. In conclusion of his speech, he announced that he will be joining the Coalition of Independents.

“Therefore from this day forward, I will sit as the first Member of Parliament representing the Coalition Of Independent Party”.

Back in 2021 Lewis offered himself to lead the FNM but that bid failed. He served in the Minnis Cabinet before the FNM was resoundingly voted out of office to the New Day DAVIS PLP.

But the problems inside the FNM are not over. As BP reported late last week Michael Pintard will face serious challenges this coming summer (JUNE/JULY) as FNM backroom leadership wants him gone from the helm.

We reported how Pintard delivered letters to five senior FNMs (Iram Lewis, Hubert Minnis, Adrian Gibson, Desmond Bannister and Renward Wells) telling them all that the party will not permit them to become candidates in the upcoming General Elections.

But get this; Kwasi Thompson could make or BREAK the FNM.

