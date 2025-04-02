CHESTER COOPER RESPONDS TO SOCIAL MEDIA FALSEHOODS

DPM Chester Cooper

By Hon. I. Chester Cooper, DPM, MP / Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

April 2, 2025

I wish to address a matter that seeks to impugn my reputation as a Minister of the government and the reputation of our country.

As the political season intensifies, it is no surprise that the usual suspects have emerged from the shadows — resorting to malicious lies, AI-generated propaganda, and outright fabrications in a desperate attempt to smear names and destabilize progress. These attacks are not rooted in truth, nor do they serve the interests of the Bahamian people — they are calculated, dishonest, and cowardly.

Now, these untruths have found their way to the beautiful shores of Exuma — my home — and I say without hesitation: I will not allow it.

I know who the actors are. But more importantly, I know who the benefactors are — the shadowy financiers behind this coordinated smear campaign, pouring foreign funds into efforts designed to disrupt our democracy and discredit the leadership of the Progressive Liberal Party.

In recent weeks there has been an active, growing local and international campaign driven by Bob Coughlin, an American businessman, the principal of Turtlegrass Resorts a project approved for Sampson Cay.

Mr. Coughlin has protested the plans of the adjacent development of the Rosewood Resort being developed by Yntegra Resorts that also has an approved heads of agreement by the Government of the Bahamas.

The people of Exuma welcome both developments and are of the view that they can co-exist.

All developments by foreigners in The Bahamas are processed by the Bahamas Investment Authority and approved by the National Economic Council (NEC) which is a committee of Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister.

Approvals in principle are granted by the NEC subject to vetting and formal approvals by all relevant government agencies including Town Planning, the Department of Environment Planning & Protection (DEPP) and the Department of Immigration.

Each development requires an Environmental Impact Assessment and a Certificate of Environmental clearance – a process that requires public consultation and invites submission of concerns by neighbours or anyone having concerns. In short, there is an established process undertaken by all investors in every island of The Bahamas. This process has existed for decades.

Despite this, there are some who feel that they can bully this government who and what is approved in our own country. They seek to use highly paid local actors who present themselves as some moral authority on environmental matters who can dictate to the government what is best for the Bahamian people.

And when those attempts fail, they then seek to smear and denigrate people and projects that will help our economy.

To be clear, they don’t care about Bahamians – they care about their own self-interest.

I therefore, categorically and unequivocally reject the defamatory and deceitful claims being circulated in a recent AI-generated video, along with another video featuring a known paid social media troll, which falsely accuses me in relation to a lawful and approved development in Exuma.

Both videos are riddled with outright lies and intentional distortions.

Let me state the facts plainly:

• No Chinese work permits have been issued.

• No Singaporean construction companies are involved.

• There are no approvals for over-the-water bungalows as falsely claimed.

• And the assertions that Crown land is being secretly given away is not only false — it is dangerous misinformation meant to stoke fear and confusion.

This is nothing new. These tactics — familiar to anyone who remembers previous smear campaigns against the PLP portrayed as environmental advocacy – are designed to weaponize social media, sow public distrust, and discredit public servants.

Let me also say this: I know exactly who the people are behind these attacks.

You are not patriots.

You are not whistleblowers.

You are paid agents hiding behind lies and digital anonymity — on the wrong side of the law, the wrong side of history, and the wrong side of the Bahamian people.

And the internet will not protect you.

One of the primary actors in this disgraceful campaign is a man whose name has long been synonymous with falsehood and defamation.

He is a convicted criminal, found guilty of criminal libel and discredited even by the Privy Council. His credibility is non-existent, and his motives are as transparent as they are vile. He is a known troll for hire and traffics in division, disinformation, and disgrace.

I have taken immediate and decisive action.

• A formal criminal complaint has been filed with the Royal Bahamas Police Force in relation to both videos.

• My lawyers have been asked to pursue civil legal action to hold the culprits and their enablers accountable for their defamatory conduct.

• In addition, I will ask tax authorities and the the Office of the Auditor General to investigate any local entities, particularly those suspected of receiving foreign funding under the guise of charitable work.

If they have violated Bahamian law, they must be held to account.

This is not about partisan politics — this is about the truth and the protection of our democracy and the credibility of our country.

Let me be clear once more: My name is my name.

I will not allow it to be tarnished by cowards hiding behind manipulated videos, anonymous accounts, or foreign or illicit-funded misinformation.

I value my name next only to God, my country, and my family, and I will defend it with unwavering resolve.

This attack is not just on me — it is an affront to every Bahamian who believes in truth, decency, and sovereignty.

I will not stand down. I will not be intimidated. I will not be silent.

Let this serve as a warning to all who believe they can operate in the shadows, manipulating facts and spreading lies to tear down what others are working to build, and the great work of this Administration.

We will use every legal means available — relentlessly — to ensure that justice is served.