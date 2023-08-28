Colina’s Chief Operating Officer Mr Steve Haughey passes…

Mr Steve Haughey – Colina Chief Operating Officer

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the sudden passing of Colina’s Chief Operating Officer Mr Steve Haughey.

Mr Haughey is celebrated as being instrumental in the transformation of media in the Bahamas. He was a financial mechanic who during the explosion of radio in the country joined 100Jamz and the Tribune Group.

Mr Haughey started his career in Toronto Canada building some 20 years as a Financial Controller and General Manager. He started at KPMG Toronto Office before relocating to the Bahamas.

Following the idea of a Joint Operating Agreement between The Nassau Guardian and The Tribune Mr Haughey became very involved in both papers and then moved into the Colina Group overseeing its vast financial operations in the Bahamas.

Haughey was an active sportsman and was described by many as “Mr Healthy”.

Bahamas Press expresses our condolences to his family on his passing. May he rest in peace.