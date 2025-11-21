Contract signed for $10 million Airport Terminal at Deadman’s Cay, Long Island

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Philip Davis gives an address.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The government is continuing to meet its goals under the Family Island Airport Renaissance Project, aimed at meeting the aviation, tourism and economic demands of communities outside New Providence.

Friday, November 21, 2025 was deemed “another gold-letter day for Long Islanders!” during a press conference for the Contract Signing for the Long Island International Airport Terminal at Deadman’s Cay, estimated to cost $10 million. The event took place at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Present were: Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper; Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs the Hon. Clay Sweeting; Director of Aviation and Deputy Director General of Tourism, Dr. Kenneth Romer; Anya Symonette, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works; Robert Wells, contractor, Presur Construction Limited (PCL), and other officials.

Friday was the third time this year contracts were signed that will directly impact the people of Long Island. And according to the government, the long-awaited project is a testament of what happens when investment is intentional and community-focused on all Bahamians.

Deputy Prime Minister Cooper said no longer would Long Island Residents be “cynical” about the prospects of an airport to serve that fast growing economy. This, he said will restore airlifts by the national flag carrier Bahamasair, and interests in major attractions to the island namely the world-famous Dean’s Blue Hole and other historic landmarks.

The prime minister observed that the Long Island economy has been growing faster than the airport that serves it. And, that foreign air arrivals have climbed more than 26 percent compared to 2019.

“This airport is part of a national effort. Across our archipelago, we are building modern, world-class gateways,” he said.

Added the prime minister: “We made a commitment to the Family Islands: that development must reach every island, that opportunity must not be limited by geography, and that no community should have to wait another generation for infrastructure that supports growth. We are fulfilling that commitment.”

Following a competitive tender process between May and July 2021, this project underwent a full review and subsequent redesign,” said the Minister of Works.

“That decision has resulted in a more efficient concept — now deemed low maintenance, modern, and with significant cost savings to taxpayers, while ensuring all operational needs are met,” Mr. Sweeting said.

The new terminal will be constructed by Presur Construction Limited (PCL) at a cost of $10,939,035 (VAT inclusive).

Construction is set to begin almost immediately, and completed within 18 months. As many as possible on the island will be employed during the construction phases, and afterwards.

This facility will house key government agencies — Customs, Immigration, and the Royal Bahamas Police Force, providing a more seamless experience for travelers and greater logistical integration for Long Island.

The building will be 10,000 square feet, with separate areas for international arrivals and domestic departures. It will accommodate four airline counters, proper airline offices, a covered departure gate for comfort and safety, and a departure lounge that can seat 115 passengers.

Additionally, the runway will be extended to 6,500 feet; its elevation will be raised, and the surrounding hills will be cleared for safe approaches. These improvements will allow larger aircraft – including 737s – to land consistently and reliably throughout the year.

And the entire structure will be elevated, with modern drainage to address the flooding issues that have affected Deadman’s Cay for far too long.

“These are the kinds of upgrades that bring a sense of pride – the kinds of upgrades that say to visitors and Bahamians alike,” the prime minister said.

