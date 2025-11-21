Travel agent accused of defrauding clients from 2011

Travel Agent Eunice Morris

Morris when she was much younger.

FREEPORT| Travel Agent Eunice Morris Heads to court after more than a decade on the run.

It is alleged that travel agent Eunice Morris is finally facing court in Grand Bahama after reportedly dodging police for over ten years.

Morris, accused of allegedly defrauding clients of more than $30,000 in a 2011 vacation scheme.

Authorities say Morris was believed to be living in the Turks and Caicos Islands; however, as a citizen, she could not be extradited.

For years of being on the run her freedom reportedly came to an end recently when she was allegedly detained while traveling through the Cayman Islands. Officials confirm she was arrested, flown to Nassau and transported to Grand Bahama

Victims say they’ve waited for years for justice to take place.

