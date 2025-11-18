The FIX is in and the campaign of Michael Pintard is entering the week in free fall! With mass defections from the FNM to the PLP

Pintard’s FNM will be beaten 4:1 in the Golden Isles next Monday!

PLP BLUE WALL set to build in Golden Isles.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now learning Michael Pintard has slipped into a trap by leader wannabe Duane Sands, and his powerful political (Turnquest Family) clan taking over the controls of the by-election in Golden Isles.

We note the campaign is being managed by the wife of Tommy T. Yinner will remember Tommy, the failed leader of the FNM who led the FNM into a General Election defeat back in 2012.

Well, Tommy has taken charge of all financial matters of the FNM Party and has placed his wife to oversee the management of the campaign in Golden Isles where the FNM will be beaten by a margin of 4:1.

The Turnquest clan remains disconnected from the ground and has a vested interest in seeing their cousin Duane “Heartless” Sands (a seatless wonder) as leader of the FNM. They are all banking on the failure of Pintard and Brian, and want regime change within the walls of the FNM before the General Elections are called in 2026.

Many FNMs believe Pintard’s insecurities and paranoia which dates back from his days at Tuskegee University in in Tuskegee, Alabama is having a negative effect on hardcore base supporters.

In an advance polling on Monday PLPs advance voters showed up 100% for the PLP party; showing up in full PLP BLUE WALL uniform and flashing the two straight symbol (DA CRAB SIGN).

Prime Minister Hon. Philip Davis KC himself is leading the battle in Golden Isles and has appointed two of his most dangerous political wartime generals inside the PLP to lead the ground war for the Party. That team led by PM Davis has moved from street to street, coming to every section of the constituency; while paving roads and repairing homes like no other government since Sir Lynden Pindling.

By the end of the week the PLP will hold a mega PLP Tsunami Rally which will drive home debate as to why Golden Isles residents must continue the progress.

We report yinner decide!