FNMs agreed to the transfer of the ballots in advance polls and then changed their mind at the closing of the polls…

ONE WORD TO DESCRIBE MICHAEL PINTARD’s BEHAVIOUR: Paranoia

FNMs blocked the movement of ballot boxes in the advance poll in Golden Isles tonight after agreeing to the process. (photo by thegallery242.com)

NASSAU| So what triggered Michael Pintard’s sudden outburst of uncivil behavior to jump on the hood of a police vehicle and block the entrance of the polling station at Remnant Tabernacle; as he attempted to block the transfer ballot boxes to a secure vault location?

Well sometime after 3pm Monday evening the Presiding Officer advised all three party representatives that the van taking the ballot boxes will not be able to accommodate the representatives, and therefore, a proposal to proceed with the transfer of the boxes had to be adopted.

FNM legal representative Kakili Parker KC proposed a private vehicle escort of the boxes along with the police should be adopted. That escort of the police caravan was agreed by Lincoln Bain, and later both men (Parker and Bain) along with an officer brought the proposal to the PLP legal representative Philip Mckenzie.

That caravan transfer was agreed that all three party representatives Philip McKenzie for Darron Pickstock, Kalil Parker for Brian Brown and Lincoln Bain for Brian Rolle would provide their own private vehicles to follow the ballot boxes via a police escort to the vault in the Parliamentary Registration office.

WELL, sometime before 6pm Michael Pintard’s FNM escort vehicle was the first to arrive into the gate to escort his party representatives. Then later on the PLP’s vehicle arrived to escort their representatives.

Opposition Leader Pintard, who displayed traits of being pissed (OR PISS-UP) all day by the way, then demanded to inspect the van providing the transfer of the ballots. Remember now his legal advisor brought the proposal to the PLP team.

But before all this could be done disturbed Michael Pintard made a request to inspect the transport vehicle which was denied by the presiding officer.

It was at that time all hell broke loose and Pintard along with supporters blocked the entrance of the gates of the church yard and in a violent rage demanded that the transport of the ballot boxes would not happen.

The Presiding Officer along with the police then agreed to use the larger bus along with three representatives of each party to transport the votes in the vault.

Meanwhile, Bahamas Press for the record want to note that today some 249 out of the 284 who requested to participate in the early voting on Monday. An 87.7% vote turnout today. Those who did not vote can still vote on November 24th.

It is also important to note that none of the representatives of the Free National Movement inside polling today rejected or failed to sign off on the formalities when it came to the process of sealing the boxes and preparing them for transfer today.

Additionally, the proposal to transfer the ballots in a caravan with police escorts was initially proposed by the FNM legal representatives, which we now believe did not pass the smell test of the FNM leader who flew in a flippant rage of high octane levels of paranoia when inspection of the Parliamentary Transport van was denied.

All we are saying to the FNM leader is this: We know this is too much for you – But just keep it cool cause we warned Michael Pintard that he will be GONE as leader of the FNM BY SUMMER!

That prediction by Bahamas Press is closer than we think as an FNM Convention will come in early January!

We report yinner decide!