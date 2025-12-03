COOK FOUND DEAD WITH THROAT CUT IN HIS COMMUNITY OF GAMBIER!

Gambier resident Kevin Poitier, 30, found dead with throat cut.

NASSAU| We have another homicide #75 which unfolded sometime this morning near the Gambier Village community in western New Providence.

From what we understand the victim was fatally stabbed in a gruesome manner this morning. An anonymous caller telephone police stating that the victim was suffering from lacerations to the upper body. We understand a person is assisting police in this 75th homicide incident.

Bahamas Press has identified this latest victim as Gambier resident Kevin Poitier, 30. He was a chief cook at some point at Adventure Learning Centre.

Now what sparked this latest homicide incident is still unclear, but the incident has detectives working overtime with tight-lips to solve this incident.

We report yinner decide!