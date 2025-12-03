Young mother who ushered at a wedding on Saturday Nov, 29th was country’s latest traffic fatality victim on Monday

Shaquell Roberts, 34, was the traffic fatality victim on Western Road on Monday.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press also has more on that female who became a fatality victim on Monday.

That traffic fatality victim who lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a taxi driver is 34-year-old Shaquell Roberts.

While traveling on Western Road, involving two vehicles traveling in opposite directions: a white Honda Stepwagon, driven by a male with a male passenger, which sustained severe front-end damage, and a black Honda Accord (license plate DB4346) that overturned. Roberts the driver of the Accord was partially ejected from the vehicle and was in and out of consciousness at the scene. She later died.

Just this past Saturday Roberts was an usher at a beautiful wedding where she took a selfie with the bride and groom as they left the wedding. Friends described Roberts as gentle, kind, and always smiling.

May her soul rest in peace.

