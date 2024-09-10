COOPER: Pintard voted for the Parliamentary resolution to approve the loans from the Saudi Fund for Development…

DPM Chester Cooper

Michael Pintard

RESPONSE TO FNM LEADER ON SFD LOANS

CHESTER COOPER, DPM, MOTIA

SEPTEMBER 10, 2024



STATEMENT: I note with interest the leader of the opposition’s commentary on the government’s loan agreements with the Saudi Fund for Development.

Michael Pintard is clearly an enemy of progress with a very short memory.

I meticulously explained the landmark relationship we have cultivated with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the nature and terms of these loans during the budget debate.

Pintard appears so motivated to attempt to diminish the hard work of our government that he conveniently forgot he voted for the Parliamentary resolution to approve the loans from the Saudi Fund for Development.

During the budget debate would have been the appropriate time to ask any questions he would have had before giving his approval for the government to borrow the money.

These loans are critical in revolutionizing our airport infrastructure in the Family Islands and will help many Bahamian families.

We will not be distracted by Pintard’s performances, but will use all lawful authority to continue to improve the lives of all Bahamians.

And we will not be deterred by frivolous, unserious commentary.

In the meantime, we celebrate the fact that Eleuthera will finally have a world class airport.