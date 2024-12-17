Corrections officer Shante Taylor wants her ankle bracelet removed for Christmas!

Corrections officer say she want her ankle bracelet removed because she does wear dress! WELL WHERE LONG PANTS!

Shante Taylor

NASSAU| A Supreme Court judge has again rejected a request of a corrections officer charged with conspiracy to commit murder to have her ankle bracelet removed.

Justice Neil Brathwaite made the ruling as lawyers for Shante Taylor sought to alter the terms of her $20,000 bail.

Taylor, 20, is accused of plotting with others to kill Elvardo Thompson.

He was gunned down as he sat in a truck in front of Taylor’s home in Pinecrest Subdivision, New Providence, on July 20.

Taylor was charged in August and granted emergency bail because she’s reportedly anemic.

Last month, Taylor requested to have the tracking device removed after her lawyer Cassie Bethel claimed that it would interfere with her schooling.

Ian Cargill renewed the request on the same grounds, claiming that she had to wear a dress and would not be able to conceal the monitor with clothing.

Taylor has been suspended from duty and placed on half-pay as a result of the pending charge.