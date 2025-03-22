Cyber attack at Water and Sewerage Corporation

File Photo

In a released press statement from Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC), the company confirmed it recently faced a ransomware cyber-attack that breached its internal data systems. The attack was swiftly contained by the WSC IT team with help from external cybersecurity experts, and law enforcement has been engaged to investigate further.

While there is no evidence of customer data being accessed, WSC urges customers to remain vigilant and cautious of suspicious emails or messages requesting personal information. The corporation continues to monitor the situation and prioritize the security of its systems, promising further updates as more information becomes available.