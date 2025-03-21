The Number of Fatal Road Traffic Accident Victims Rose in 2024

Special Road Safety Assembly at the R.M. Bailey Senior High School on March 12, 2024.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Minister of Energy and Transport the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis said last year, The Bahamas recorded 11,157 traffic accidents, with approximately 2,234 resulting in minor and serious injuries.

“Sadly, in 2024, the number of fatal road traffic accident victims rose to 66 – a significant increase compared to the 51 fatalities reported in 2023,” the Transport Minister said during a Special Road Safety Assembly at the R.M. Bailey Senior High School on March 12, 2024.

“In fact, in 2024, one traffic accident tragically claimed the lives of 3 promising and productive brothers – with the youngest being only 20 years old, not much older than some of the students here.”

She said so far for 2025, The Bahamas has recorded 15 fatal traffic accidents, with most of the victims being young persons under the age of 30.

The Minister explained that one of the fatal traffic accident victims for this year was a 15-year-old boy from Bimini, who always had a smile on his face and brightened the lives of his family and friends.

“Given these statistics, we at the Ministry of Energy and Transport and the Road Traffic Department are seriously alarmed. We are recording far too many road traffic accidents and losing too many young Bahamians on our streets.”

She said to reduce our traffic accidents people must practice safe driving every day. “We must also understand that traffic accidents do not respect age or mode of transportation – as our fatalities have involved pedestrians, drivers, and motorcyclists.”

The Transport Minister told students that one of the reasons officials were there was to encourage the students – future drivers to always practice road safety and to also motivate them to encourage parents, family members and friends to drive safely to arrive alive.

“Further, we also want to solicit your participation in spreading the message about safe driving.

“It is a fact that our youth can be excellent. It is a fact that our youth can be excellent spokespersons and advocates – your creativity, passion, and energy can not only capture the attention of the public, but also inspire change.

“And we know that the students at R.M. Bailey Senior High School and indeed other students throughout The Bahamas are bursting with tremendous talent. It is this talent, energy, and creative thinking that we seek to harness in bringing awareness to road safety.”

She explained that research has shown that music is an effective channel to reach people from all walks of life.

“It is truly a universal language that trends barriers. In fact, music has been able to inspire action on important causes and drive political change.

“And so, we at the Ministry and Road Traffic Department, recognizing the power of music, are so delighted to unveil our nation’s first ever road safety music jingle.”

The Minister said the road safety music jingle, “Watch the Road,” written by Music teacher, Ms. Brunay Clarke, and students, Glennique Mills, Chauncey Wright, and Destiny Tutulien is upbeat, attention grabbing, and catchy – an excellent representation of the country’s musical culture.

“It is my hope that the road safety music jingle is not only played on our radio and television stations, but also in corporate spaces to encourage all road users to be careful on our streets.”

She added, “The road safety mascot, designed and created by Clothing Construction and Food and Nutrition teacher, Ms. Sasha Rose is eye-catching and creative. The mascot features important road safety symbols and will be used by the Ministry of Energy and Transport and the Road Traffic Department in spreading the message to young Bahamians – especially Primary School students.”

Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis; the Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal the Hon. Keith Bell; and Minister of State for the Environment and Natural Resources the Hon. Zane Lightbourne also attended the special assembly.

