Prime Minister Davis Reminds the Youth that the Region’s Biggest Challenge is Not of Its Own Making

Students from across New Providence participate in interactive panel discussions with career diplomats, leaders in the public service and youth ambassadors about the role of young people in shaping the future of Climate Change Policy during the One Youth One Voice 2025 Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Youth Edition Forum at Baha Mar Grand Hyatt Convention Center on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (BIS Photos/Llonella Gilbert)

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis said the Caribbean region has its share of social and economic issues that require focused attention, but the biggest challenge of climate change is not of the region’s own making.

“We have contributed the least to this problem, yet our nations bear the brunt of the catastrophic effects of the climate crisis,” the Prime Minister said during the One Youth One Voice 2025 Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Youth Edition Forum at Baha Mar Grand Hyatt Convention Center on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

“We are feeling the effects every day. We have seen rising sea levels; more floods, droughts and bushfires; and, of course, more powerful, and frequent storms.”

He explained that many lives have been lost, and billions upon billions in economic damages have been inflicted on economies in the region.

“Though we often speak about the impact climate change will have on the world in the future, the truth is that it has already exacted a tremendous toll on the Caribbean.

“Unfortunately, without sufficient global action, we must brace for even more adverse impacts in the near future.”

The Prime Minister stressed that this is not an inevitable outcome and there is an alternative still within reach.

“To achieve it, we must unite, mobilize, and drive action toward our shared goals of a cleaner, more sustainable world.”

He said the clock is ticking. “Each day spent not pushing for change brings us another day closer to the worst-case scenario for the region.

“The time for action is today.”

The Prime Minister told the students that they are the drivers of that action and the catalysts for change.

He said, “You are the disruptors, the innovators, and the visionaries who will not only inherit this planet but fight fiercely to protect it.

“From Nassau to Kingston, from Bridgetown to Georgetown and Port of Spain, a wave of youth activism is sweeping through our region.”

The Prime Minister noted that listening is not enough and that is why the forum matters.

“This forum is where your voices move from protest to policy, from ideas to implementation, and from passion to progress.

“The world is watching. The upcoming Youth COP in Brazil is not just another climate change conference, it is a global stage for young Caribbean leaders to make their mark.”

He explained that it is an opportunity to demand more, to push further, and to hold those in power accountable.

“I have no doubt that the young people of CARICOM will stand at the forefront, leading the charge.

“Let the world know that it is your generation who will bear the weight of global inaction on carbon emissions.”

The Prime Minister said, “Therefore, it is your generation that must be in the driver’s seat as we chart the way forward toward real, sustainable solutions.

“Let the established order know that we will not accept any more half-stepping and empty rhetoric. We need real action and we need it now.”

The forum, which was Chaired by Bahamas Ambassador to CARICOM Her Excellency Leslia Miller-Brice, allowed students from across New Providence to participate in interactive panel discussions with career diplomats, leaders in the public service and youth ambassadors about the role of young people in shaping the future of Climate Change Policy.

Also attending the event were: Assistant Secretary-General, for Foreign and Community Relations, CARICOM, Elizabeth Solomon; Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Fred Mitchell; Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Hon. Mario Bowleg and Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jamahl Strachan.