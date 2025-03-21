Over 600 Job opportunities available at upcoming GB Job Fair

From March 26 to 28 2025, the Ministry of Labour and Public Service, in collaboration with Grupo Anderson’s Bahamas, will host a Job Fair at the Winn Building, Downtown Freeport. On hand for the announcement were Labour Officer, Wade Babbs; Officer In Charge of the Public Employment Services Unit in Grand Bahama, Princess Flowers; Head of Human Resources for Grupo Anderson’s Bahamas, Holman McDonald; Minister of Labour and the Public Service, the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle; Labour Officer, Shawn Bowe and Officer in Charge of the Public Service in Grand Bahama, Natasha Dean.



(BIS Photo/Andrew Miller)

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — The Ministry of Labour and Public Service has partnered with Grupo Anderson’s Bahamas to host a Job Fair at the Winn Building, Downtown, Freeport from March 26 – 28, 2025 to provide opportunities for Grand Bahama residents seeking employment or re-employment in the workforce.

Minister of Labour and the Public Service, the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle made the announcement during a press conference on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Over 600 job openings, ranging from entry-level to management positions, are available.

The job fair will be held at the Ministry of Labour and Public Service between 9:00am and 4:00pm.

Head of Human Resources for Grupo Anderson’s Bahamas, Holman McDonald explained that this job fair is offering a variety of hospitality positions and is specifically targeted at individuals who have not yet submitted an application, including high school seniors preparing to graduate.

All interested job seekers can pre-register by using the QR Code on the job flyer or visit jobseekers.bahamas.gov.bs to find the pre-registration form.

Job seekers are further advised to dress appropriately and ensure that they have in their possession a current resume, photo and government-issued ID (Passport, NIB Smart Card or Voter’s Card).