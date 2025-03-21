Over 600 Job opportunities available at upcoming GB Job Fair

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — The Ministry of Labour and Public Service has partnered with Grupo Anderson’s Bahamas to host a Job Fair at the Winn Building, Downtown, Freeport from March 26 – 28, 2025 to provide opportunities for Grand Bahama residents seeking employment or re-employment in the workforce.
Minister of Labour and the Public Service, the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle made the announcement during a press conference on Friday, March 21, 2025.
Over 600 job openings, ranging from entry-level to management positions, are available.
The job fair will be held at the Ministry of Labour and Public Service between 9:00am and 4:00pm.
Head of Human Resources for Grupo Anderson’s Bahamas, Holman McDonald explained that this job fair is offering a variety of hospitality positions and is specifically targeted at individuals who have not yet submitted an application, including high school seniors preparing to graduate.
All interested job seekers can pre-register by using the QR Code on the job flyer or visit jobseekers.bahamas.gov.bs to find the pre-registration form.
Job seekers are further advised to dress appropriately and ensure that they have in their possession a current resume, photo and government-issued ID (Passport, NIB Smart Card or Voter’s Card).