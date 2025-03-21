Praise and Worship soprano singer collapses and dies while performing at Concert on Sunday…

May she rest in peace

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the sudden passing of a gospel singer.

We understand Alexis Ferguson had the voice of a songbird, a smooth and velvet soprano that could be heard leading songs on Bahamian Gospel Recording group Shaback’s many albums. She was a member of Trinity City of Praise where she served as a member of the praise and worship team.

This past Sunday while singing on stage with Shaback at an event on Paradise Island, Alexis collapsed and was rushed to hospital where she later passed away.

Her death comes as a major blow to the group and the entire gospel community.

To her family, church family and friends around the Bahamas,we offer our deep condolences on her passing.

May she rest in peace.