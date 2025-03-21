Young students knocked down and a 23-year-old woman at a Seabreeze Home attempted to kill herself Thursday night!

File photo

NASSAU| A juvenile was transported to the hospital by EMS after sustaining injuries following an accident. We understand the student goes to CH Reeves and was headed home when the accident occurred. He is ok.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old woman attempted to kill herself last night. The young woman ingested a cocktail of meds in hopes to end her own life. The incident unfolded at a Seabreeze home not far from where another young male ended his life by hanging last week. A suicide spirit is in that part of town!

The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance for medical treatment, where she was last listed in stable condition.

To attempt suicide and fail is a criminal offense. A doctor at Sandilands said scores of young persons have resorted to substance abuse to the point that the facility cannot take in any more patients.

YINNER BETTER FIND JESUS AND LEAVE THEM “GRASS” AND BOTTLES ALONE!

