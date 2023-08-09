CYNTHIA “Mother’ Pratt set to become GOVERNOR-GENERAL ON THE FIRST WEEK OF SEPTEMBER…NEXT MONTH!!!

NASSAU| Breaking| Bahamas Press can now confirm Prime Minister Philip Edward Brave Davis KC MP – The First Among Equals – has advanced the name of Cynthia ‘Mother’ Pratt to be appointed Governor-General of the Bahamas.

Your BP is now the first to report King Charles III has approved Mother Pratt and she will be sworn-in as the Bahamas’ next Governor-General on the first week of September, 2023; next month!

BP is now reading communications making way for a visit of King Charles in the 50th year of the Bahamas Independence.

Mother Pratt will become the third female to be appointed Governor-General of the Bahamas. She once served as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security following a long career as a nurse and educator. Mother Pratt is also an ordained Minister of the Gospel. She is an Esther in the Kingdom who will serve in a time like this.

Most forget how it was Mother who stepped down in 2009 as Deputy Leader of the PLP making way for the MP of Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador Brave Davis (The Beloved PM) to climb to the top of high office. Davis is known for his strong loyalty to those who have set a pathway for his success. Mother endorced Davis early in his political journey.

We at BP congratulate Mother on her elevation to the highest office of the land! DO Well and GO WITH GOD; for He has promised to be with you in all you do.

We report yinner decide!