North Abaco MP gets $9,000 bail…

Bad breakup or RAPE?

Kirk Conish MP

NASSAU| North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish was granted $9,000 bail with two sureties today following his arraignment in the Magistrate’s Court on rape, assault and threats of death charges.

Cornish, who resigned as Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister upon the request of Prime Minister Philip Davis on Tuesday, is required to report to the police station in Cooper’s Town, Abaco once per week

According to prosecutors, the alleged crimes occurred in Abaco and in New Providence.

Cornish was not required to enter a plea during his arraignment before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

The matter was adjourned to October 17 for presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Cornish has claimed the charges against him are false and the result of a bad “break-up”.