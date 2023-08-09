North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish Deined Bail After being charged with Rape, Assault and Threats of Death

KIRK CONISH

NASSAU| Member of Parliament for North Abaco Kirk Cornish has been denied bail and has been remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections (BDOCS) after being charged with two (2) counts of Rape, two (2) counts of Assault and one (1) count of Threats of Death in Court #9 Wednesday morning before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

The complainant, Warduia Lightbourne, alleges that the incidents took place on Cooper’s Town, Abaco and New Providence between January 20th, 2023 and April 4th, 2023. Cornish was represented by attorneys Owen Wells and Anthony McKinney. Cornish was not required to enter a plea and will return to court for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment October 17th, 2023.

Cornish’s attorney, Owen Wells, indicated that defense intends on applying to the Supreme Court for bail. The North Abaco MP will remain on remand at BDOCS until that application has been approved by the Supreme Court.