Darold Miller passes following short illness at 69…

www.thegallery242.com

NASSAU| The Bahamian broadcasting community is in mourning following the sudden passing of veteran broadcaster Darold Miller. The broadcasting icon was found unresponsive at his home, a tragic conclusion to a life spent shaping the media landscape of the Bahamas. He was 69.

Miller had recently faced health challenges. His remarkable career flourished at Jones Communication Network and continued at the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas, where he became a household name through his popular radio talk show, “Darold Miller Live.”

Known for its “live and provocative” format, the show fearlessly tackled tough issues, earning Miller a dedicated following.

His talents also took him to the Turks and Caicos Islands, where he further honed his skills before returning to the Bahamas.

He was a standout talent on Guardian Radio 96.9, captivating audiences with his insightful commentary and engaging interviews.

Miller, who was known for his political commentary during general elections, eventually returned to the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas, retiring just last year.

Colleagues and fans remember him as a passionate advocate for free speech and a mentor to many aspiring journalists.

His contributions to the field will not be forgotten, and his voice will be sorely missed in the Bahamian media landscape.