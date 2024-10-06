PM Davis pays tribute to veteran broadcaster Darold Miller…

DAROLD MILLER 69

On behalf of my wife, Ann Marie, and the entire nation, I extend our deepest condolences on the passing of Darold Miller, a man who was truly a national treasure and a cherished voice in our country. Today, we mourn not only the loss of an extraordinary broadcaster but also a larger-than-life figure who touched the lives of so many Bahamians with his wit, wisdom, and unwavering passion for truth.

For decades, Darold was more than just a familiar voice on the radio—he was the voice of the Bahamas. Whether it was a heated discussion on current affairs, a thought-provoking interview, or simply his unique way of connecting with his audience, Darold had a way of making every Bahamian feel as though they were part of the conversation. His commitment to bringing the issues that mattered most to the people to the forefront was unmatched. He had the courage to ask the tough questions, the ability to listen, and the determination to hold power accountable, all while doing so in a way that was distinctly his own.

But Darold’s influence went beyond the airwaves. He redefined what it meant to cover elections in our country. Election night in The Bahamas became something special under Darold’s watchful eye. His analysis, his passion for democracy, and his ability to make even the most complex issues accessible to everyday Bahamians made watching elections a different experience. Through his coverage, Darold not only informed us but also engaged us in the democratic process. He had a way of making Bahamians feel connected to their country in a profound way, bringing the excitement and gravity of those moments to life.

His contribution to the field of journalism and broadcasting cannot be overstated. He set the standard for excellence in media and paved the way for future generations of broadcasters, leaving behind an indelible legacy. Darold had an extraordinary ability to bridge the gap between the powerful and the people, offering a platform where every voice could be heard. It is a rare gift, and one that we will miss dearly.

Beyond the airwaves and the studio, Darold was a man of great personal character. He was fiercely loyal, warm-hearted, and always willing to lend a hand to those in need. His sense of humor, his generosity, and his deep love for this country were evident in everything he did. Those who knew him personally knew of his kindness and his commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others.

His passing leaves a void in the hearts of all Bahamians, but his legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched and in the profound influence he had on our national discourse. We, as a nation, are better because of Darold Miller. His voice may have been silenced, but the impact of his words, his passion, and his unwavering dedication to The Bahamas will resonate for years to come.

To his family, friends, and loved ones, we offer our heartfelt sympathy. We know that no words can ease the pain of this loss, but we hope you can find comfort in knowing that Darold was truly loved and respected by a grateful nation. His contributions to our country will never be forgotten, and his memory will forever be cherished.

Rest in peace, Darold. Your work here on earth is done, but your legacy will live on in the hearts of the Bahamian people. You have left an indelible mark on our country, and for that, we are eternally grateful. Sleep well, our brother. You will be missed, but never forgotten.