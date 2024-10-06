Government Evacuates Students in Orlando Ahead of Hurricane Milton

Bahamasair File Photo

by: thegallery242.com

FLORIDA| The Bahamian government has announced plans to evacuate students currently studying in Orlando as Hurricane Milton intensifies and approaches the Florida coast.

The storm, which formed as a tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico, has now strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane and is projected to reach Category 3 status by landfall, expected on Wednesday near Tampa.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, officials emphasized the urgency of the situation. “The safety and well-being of our citizens, especially our students abroad, is our top priority.”

“We are coordinating efforts to ensure their safe return home as Hurricane Milton approaches.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued warnings regarding the potential impact of the hurricane, urging residents to prepare for the possibility of evacuations affecting over 6 million people. This follows the recent devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, which has left many areas in need of recovery.

In response to the impending storm, Bahamasair has arranged a special flight from Orlando to Nassau, with a stop in Freeport.

This flight is scheduled for Monday, October 7, at 6 p.m., with check-in beginning at 4 p.m. The flight will supplement the regular Orlando-Nassau service, which is fully booked.

“The special flight is designed to accommodate the needs of our students and other citizens who may need to return home quickly,” said the Ministry.

“Existing tickets can be used without incurring any change fees, ensuring that our citizens can evacuate safely and efficiently.”

The Ministry advised all affected individuals to stay informed and to reach out for assistance as the situation evolves.

As Hurricane Milton approaches, Bahamians are encouraged to follow local advisories and prepare for potential impacts.

As the storm tracks toward Florida, the Ministry said it continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as necessary.