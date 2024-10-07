PM Davis Makes Recommendation of Ja’Ann Michella Major’s Appointment to the Senate

Ja’Ann Michella Major

STATEMENT: I am very pleased to announce I will recommend to the Governor-General Ja’Ann Michella Major’s appointment to the Senate.

Ja’Ann M. Major currently serves on the Board of The Bahamas Maritime Authority and is experienced in maritime and aviation law, a specialty which will serve our country well as we modernize and expand our economy.

A Partner at Higgs & Johnson, Ja’Ann has additional expertise in a range of commercial and regulatory matters, as well as real estate and development, and serves on the Board of The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation.

Her exceptional work ethic and intellect, along with her significant experience and her commitment to excellence, will be invaluable assets in Parliament as we work to develop a more prosperous, more inclusive Bahamas.

My optimism for our country stems from the extraordinary talent of our people. Our administration is proud to support and elevate a talented new generation of leaders, who are stepping up to play important roles in shaping our country.

I am confident Ja’Ann will serve with distinction.

The recommendation to the Governor-General follows the resignation of Quinton Lightbourne, who will serve on the Board of Directors of the Inter-Development Bank, where he is sure to be an effective advocate for Caribbean stakeholders. We are grateful for the contributions he has made at home, and he has our warmest wishes as he embarks on this new stage of his professional journey.