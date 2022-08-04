DAVIS Govt planning ro reduce energy cost on consumers as global oil crisis continues…

PRIME Minister and Minister of Finance Hon. PHILIP Brave Davis Q.C.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said the government is considering reducing taxes on gasoline in an effort to reduce the price of gas.

“We are now considering what we are going to do with the retail gas stations, seeking to reduce some of their taxes on VAT to be able to pass that on to consumers at the pump,” Davis said during the weekly press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister today.

“That is something in the works.”

Davis said his administration is also in talks with shipping companies in order to lower the cost of shipping goods into the country.

He expressed confidence that there will be some reductions in some shipping costs.