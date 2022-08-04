Surrey Industry returns under the Davis Government!

MINNIS PUNISHED EVEN THE HORSES…

Minister Jobeth Coleby Davis returns Surrey Drivers back to business under a Brave New Day!

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Ceremonies were held for official re-opening of the Surrey industry, a staple of the tourism industry, August 4, 2022 at Rawson Square, East.

Delivering remarks were Minister of Transport and Housing the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis and Deputy Director General of Tourism Dr. Kenneth Romer.

In attendance were: Minister of State in the Ministry of Legal Affairs the Hon. Jomo Campbell, Speaker of the House of Assembly the Hon. Patricia Deveaux, Senator the Hon. Barry Griffin, Senator the Hon. Darron Pickstock, Senator the Hon. Ronald Duncombe, Permanent Secretary Antoinette Thompson, Port Controller Lieutenant Commander Berne Wright, and other government officials. (BIS Photos)

Surrey drivers welcome the return to work.