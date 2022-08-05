Gas station operator on Grand Bahama Island shot dead by robber!

Kevin Curtis

FFREEPORT| Police have now confirmed to Bahamas Press the first murder of the week unfolded on Grand Bahama Island at around 4 pm this afternoon on Grand Bahama Island.

A robbery incident unfolded at a gas station on Man-o-War Circle and Sgt. Major Road where the operator was approached by a gunman approached the victim. As a struggle ensued the gunman produced a firearm and shot the operator of the station. The gunman after retrieving items out of the store fled in an eastern direction.

BP identified the victim in that incident as Kevin Curtis.

The victim was taken via EMS services where he was seen by a doctor but later pronounced dead.

This is the first homicide incident in the country for the week.

We report yinner decide!

