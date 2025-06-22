Dean Harry Bain is set to retire as Dean of Christ Church Cathedral on December 31st, 2025!

Archdeacon Dwight Rolle shall be appointed the New Dean of The Cathedral

Dean Harry Bain, Bishop Laish Boyd and Archdecon Dwight Rolle.

NASSAU| Bishop of the Diocese of The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands is now set to announce major changes to his Cabinet.

BP is learning The Dean of Nassau THE VERY REV’d Harry Bain – Dean of Christ Church Cathedral is set to retire after serving some 46 years in ministry this Tuesday.

Dean Bain will make room for Archdeacon Dwight Rolle, current rector of Christ the King in Ridgeland Park.

Dean Bain was ordained to the Sacred Priesthood on June 24th, 1978 by The Right Rev’d Michael Hartly Eldon on the Feast of St. John The Baptist.

Additionally, the Bishop will install two new Canons in the Cathedral Chapter. The Reverend John Kabiga and Reverend Andrew Toppin will be installed as Canons in a celebrated mass at Christ Church Cathedral on Tuesday June 24th at 7pm.