Meltdown inside the FNM as Pintard is set to be dropped by August…

South and Central Eleuthera reject Papa Cassius Stuart as a candidate for the FNM! DEMOCRACY HAS LEFT THE FNM! WATCH VIDEO AT BOTTOM OF STORY!

Pintard

ELEUTHERA| Bahamas Press is learning pure pandemonium is setting deep inside the Opposition Free National Movement as constituency after constituency falls into deep chaos and row.

A general election is looming, and the FNM cannot find money or candidates to come forward just months before the two-straight victory of the Davis PLP.

In a meeting last week in the South and Central Eleuthera constituency the party is set to advance Cassius Stuart as its standard-bearer for the FNM in that part of the country.

FNMs on Eleuthera is not having it and some are blaming the Pintard/Sands team for undermining the local leaders by throwing on someone who has ran many times and cannot get elected. Some are screaming democracy is dead inside the FNM following the latest move by the Party Leadership.

Interestingly, Cassius Stuart, who once was the leader of the BDM, ran with Sands for Papa (Hubert Ingrgham) in Elizabeth 2010 by-election. And here once again Staurt is now being secretly planted by PAPA this time to run in South and Central Eleuthera constituency.

This means with Sands moving to St. Anne’s, Zhivargo Laing in Central Grand Bahama and Cassius Stuart in South and Central Eleuthera – PAPA is setting up the cards for a greater election defeat for the FNM; creating complete chaos by removing Pintard from the leadership in the process. Boy, Bahamians are not stupid! We can see through the plot – even as it thickens!

BP sources tell us PAPA works for Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC and from the looks of things this will be the final death blow to the FNM Party when Pintard is ousted this Summer. All we say is this: It Ain’t Long NAH!

Meanwhile, the Davis PLP Tsunami GOLD RUSH MACHINE will motorcade into Seabreeze in another mega Eastern Link Rally as the party delivers a round two blow following that powerful 2025 Labour Day Parade.

We report yinner decide!