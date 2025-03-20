Deborah “Debbie” Jackson passed away on Wednesday evening…

Ms Deborah “Debbie” Jackson

BREAKING| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Ms Deborah “Debbie” Jackson who passed away last evening. She was a former Senior Accountant at BTC who took the stand in the Commisson of Inquiry.

DEBBIE was a Justice of the Peace and was the daughter of the late Errol and Loletta Jackson of the Reef Restaurant on University Drive.

We pay our respects and offer deep condolences to the family especially her siblings; Jennifer Miller, Ambassador Mrs Rhoda Jackson-Grant, Theodore Jackson, and Micheal Jackson Sr.

May she rest in peace.