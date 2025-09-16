Delta State University Student found hanging around 7:05 a.m

Trey Reed not alone, another man found hanging in Mississippi. Who is Cory Zukatis?

Mississippi | The body of 21-year-old Delta State University student Demartravion “Trey” Reed was discovered hanging from a tree on campus early Monday morning, according to university officials.

Reed, a native of Grenada, Mississippi, was found around 7:05 a.m. near the school’s pickleball courts in Cleveland. Delta State University Police Chief Michael Peeler confirmed Reed’s death and said there is no evidence of foul play at this stage.

Though rumors online linked the case to lynching, authorities emphasized that the cause of death has not yet been determined. Bolivar County Deputy Coroner Murray Roark also reported no signs of broken limbs, disputing social media claims.

Campus operations were suspended on Monday, and several events planned for Delta State’s centennial celebration were canceled as the investigation continues.

