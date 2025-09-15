Residents of Eleuthera and around the country must remember the FNM and their candidates are DESPERATE PEOPLE Election looms!

FNM latest LIE is about water supply on South Central Eleuthera…

NASSAU| Voters across the country must know by now that the FNM headed by Michael Pintard are desperate DANGEROUS people who will do absolutely anything to undermine the wellbeing of Bahamians.

Somehow we in the Bahamas forget how Michael Pintard was involved in a Murder-for-Hire plot to kill with criminals. He would not address this, but will spin and don’t get caught up with the truth! We have the FActS and the audio tapes are well documented and recorded.

The latest report of some water issue on Eleuthera; (with samples sent to Nassau for testing) by an FNM candidate proves even more suspicion of the dangerous nature of the FNM. THESE ARE DESPERATE and DANGEROUS PEOPLE!

The complaint by the FNM candidate in south and central eleuthera about the water there does not surprise us. These are people who would put gas in the water and send it for tests in Nassau to magnify their bogus claims. THIS IS WHAT THE FNM IS ABOUT! Burning bushes, burning down plants and creating misinformation is all the antics of a political party in shambles and without any plans for Bahamians!

We are not shocked when we hear a power plant in Andros mysteriously caught fire. We are not shocked how people just given increases and back pay simply share protests over some bogus complaint, because we are now in the “talk fool – do shit season”.

Residents should exercise extreme caution when hearing communications circulated by Michael Pintard (Bobo and Toogie paymaster). These are desperate people who would behave worst than terrorists to gain political power.

We report yinner decide!