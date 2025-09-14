Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Guyana’s Ambassador to CARICOM Elisabeth Ann Harper passes at 67

GUYANA| Former Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Guyana’s Ambassador to CARICOM Elisabeth Ann Harper died on Saturday at the age of 67, following a period of illness where she battled cancer.

Tributes poured in from following her passing over the weekend including from the Bahamas.

Harper was a career diplomat and had served in the post of Director General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for a number of years until she resigned in 2015 to run as Prime Minister with the People’s Progressive Party/Civic.

She was later hired by the APNU/AFC coalition as an advisor.

May she rest in peace.