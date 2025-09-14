OPERATION POSEIDON: 21 FOREIGN NATIONALS APPREHENDED WHILE WORKING ON A CAY

Some 21 Foreign Nationals apprehended while working on a cay illegally.

Nassau, New Providence – On Thursday, September 12, Officers from the Enforcement Unit, with the assistance of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, conducted an inspection exercise on a cay north of New Providence.

The exercise resulted in the apprehension of twenty-one foreign nationals – fifteen (15) Haitians, three (3) Jamaicans, two (2) Indonesians, and one (1) Indian. All subjects were transported to the Carmichael Road Detention Centre for further processing.

The Department of Immigration reminds employers and work permit holders that all holders must work strictly within the conditions of their permits. Non-compliance will result in enforcement action under the Statute Laws of The Bahamas.

The Department remains committed to executing its mandate through coordinated efforts with partner law enforcement agencies. We continue to uphold the laws of The Bahamas and encourage the public to report immigration violations by contacting our hotline at 242-604-0249 or 242-604-0171/2.