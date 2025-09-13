Press Statement by the Grand Bahama PLP on FNM Leader Michael Pintard Working for Himself Not Grand Bahama Residents

PLPs at Mass Rally in Eight Mile Rock last night.

Statement: On the heels of a young Bahamian exposing Michael Pintard and the FNM’s nonresponsive attitude toward aspiring future leaders—and even going as far as to threaten legal action—the embattled FNM leader was at it again today, Saturday, 13th September, in front of the Grand Lucayan Resort with yet another public relations stunt in a desperate bid for political

support.

From all indications, Grand Lucayan Resort employees are set to be paid this Monday, 15th

September 2025.

Since the last FNM administration, when Michael Pintard sat in Cabinet and purchased the

resort with no plan, the PLP has worked continuously to keep as many Bahamians as

possible employed at that property.

The PLP government remains committed to improving both the resort and the current state

of the Grand Bahama International Airport.

Michael Pintard is doing nothing more than serving his own interests, struggling to hold

together an FNM party that he has already fractured. He is failing miserably as a leader and

continues to prove that he is unfit to lead our country.

Because of the sustained work of this PLP government, the Grand Bahama economy has

taken a turn for the better. More and more residents are returning home, and employment

numbers continue to rise.

The PLP government recognizes that more must be done and will not relent in its mission to

improve the quality of life for all residents of Grand Bahama and for Bahamians across the

nation.

Michael Pintard is in political trouble, hoping that his media theatrics and “politricks” will

save him The FNM once held all five seats on Grand Bahama yet failed to work for the people.

Bahamians are not fools.

We appeal to fair-minded and well-thinking Bahamians to keep Pintard and the FNM out.