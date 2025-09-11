Seven Haitian Nationals Convicted for Immigration Offenses in Grand Bahama

Haitian migrants being taken into court for processing.

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – September 11, 2025 – The Department of Immigration confirms that seven Haitian nationals were apprehended and subsequently convicted for immigration offenses following a targeted enforcement operation earlier this week.

On the evening of Tuesday, September 9, 2025, Immigration Officers—acting on intelligence and armed with search warrants—conducted a series of operations across various locations in the Freeport and Eight Mile Rock areas. The exercise led to the arrest of seven Haitian males found to be residing in The Bahamas without valid immigration status.

The individuals were taken into custody and transported to the Department of Immigration Headquarters in Freeport for processing. Investigations revealed that all seven had overstayed their authorized period of residence.

On Thursday, September 11, 2025, the following individuals were formally charged before Senior Magistrate Laquay Laing in the Freeport Magistrates’ Court:

Ordiles Dorgle

Emerson Francois

Michelin Terveus

Wislet Delicate

Rosman Souffrance

Larouse Fleurime

Ezanord Duverseau

The defendants appeared in court unrepresented by legal counsel and were assisted by an interpreter. Each pled guilty to the charge of Overstaying, and was convicted and fined $250.00. In default of payment, each will serve one (1) month at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS). Upon payment of fines or completion of custodial sentences, they will be transferred to Immigration authorities for deportation to their home country.

The Department of Immigration remains committed to the enforcement of Bahamian law and will continue to pursue and prosecute individuals found in breach of the Immigration Act.