Diamond Jubilee Anniversary of the Geriatric Hospital at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre

Chairman of the Board of the PHA, Andrew Edwards brings remarks.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — It was 60 years ago when the doors of the Geriatric Hospital at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre opened to meet the health and mental needs of senior citizens in the country.

Under the portfolio of the Public Hospitals Authority, a Church Service and Cake Cutting Ceremony was held to celebrate the healthcare institution’s Diamond Jubilee Anniversary at its Fox Hill Road premises on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. It was held under the theme: ‘Celebration 60 Years, Honouring our Legacy & Embracing Our Future’.

The service was filled with historical reflections, performances by the Gospel Region Bells; Mark Gates a “Friend” of Geriatric Hospital; Staff Nurse Alexandria Cadet, and Words Encouragement by Bishop Denczil Rolle.

The Geriatric Hospital located in the Sandilands Village community was officially opened sometime in June 1965 by the then Premier, Sir Roland Symonette. And, prior to that, the elderly were accommodated at the Prospect hospital on Prospect Ridge, which was used for the “Royal Infirmary” for the recuperation of wounded soldiers during World War II.

In her written message, Managing Director of the PHA, Dr. Aubynette Rolle said the authority remains committed to Sandilands and the Geriatric Hospital, and improvements to facility, grounds and the environment for patients and staff. She said it was with “immense pride and gratitude” to reflect on and celebrate six decades of unwavering dedication to the health and dignity of the nation’s elders.

Chairman of the Board of the PHA, Andrew Edwards said 60 years ago, the facility was founded on “a radical act of love” and has redefined dignity for the elderly, particularly those navigating complex challenges like dementia and chronic illnesses.

With noticeable upgrades throughout the years, the hospital provided more beds, nursing care, housing and rehabilitation to senior citizens. For these services, dedication and hard work, healthcare professionals, staff and others involved in the management and upkeep of the hospital were acknowledged.

Some of the activities planned for the 60th Anniversary were a Family Fun Day, Pampering Day, and a Diamond Dance Night – ‘Back to The 60s’.

Cake Cutting Ceremony. Pictured L-R are: Dr. Kezia Rolle, Chairperson, Geriatric Push-A-thon; Leotha Coleby, Acting Hospital Administrator, Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre; Chairman of the Board of the PHA, Andrew Edwards; Dr. Aubynette Rolle, Managing Director, PHA; Dr. Indira Grimes, Medical Advisor, PHA; and Dr. Agreta Eneas-Carey, former Clinical Director of Gerontology.