Ambassador of Qatar pays a courtesy call at MOTIA

L-r Yanelys March, Ambassador Tariq Othman Al-Othman, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Lisa Adderley-Anderson, Latia Duncombe, and Janet Johnson

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Ambassador of the State of Qatar to The Bahamas, His Excellency Mr. Tariq Othman Al-Othman paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (MOTIA), the Hon. Chester Cooper, June 5, 2025 at the ministry’s offices.

Pictured in group photo at the courtesy call, from left: Secretary to the Ambassador Yanelys March, Ambassador HE Tariq Othman Al-Othman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper, MOTIA Permanent Secretary (Actg.) Lisa Adderley-Anderson, MOTIA Director General of Tourism Latia Duncombe, and Foreign Affairs Representative Janet Johnson. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)