Man gets three months for exposing himself on a 90-year-old woman in Elizabeth Estates!

Magistrate Court

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A man who flashed a 90-year-old woman after he rubbed her inner thighs has been jailed for three months.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley handed the sentence to 44-year-old Nicolas Hanna after he pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and indecent assault.

On June 8, the senior citizen was sitting on the porch of her home in Elizabeth Estates when Hanna sat next to her and caressed her inner thighs before he exposed his genitals.

Hanna blamed his actions on drunkenness and said that he was sorry for what he’d done. Hanna faced up to three years in prison for indecent assault, but was jailed for three months.

He will serve a one month sentence for indecent exposure at the same time.